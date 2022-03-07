news, local-news,

A woman has appeared in Orange Local Court for posting fake ads for iPhones on Facebook Market Place pages and Gumtree and using the payments to buy drugs. Jacqueline Bertha Murray, 23, of Wagga Wagga and formerly of Orange, was given a custodial sentence and ordered to pay $2250 in compensation to five people who she deceived in 2020 and 2021. According to police, the deception was uncovered in August 2021 when Murray attempted to send an empty package. Post Office staff refused to send the empty package so Murray purchased a novel and put it in the box and sent it. The victim then paid $450 once they received the tracking number. However, due to Murray's behaviour, the post office staff notified the police who investigated and contacted the recipient who told them they had paid for an iPhone. Murray also conducted similar scams in October 2020, November 2020, February 2021, and March 2021. Each of the victims contacted the police after paying between $200 and $700 for phones that were never sent. In some of the offences Murray used Facebook profiles of acquaintances but supplied her own bank details and email addresses. Twice Murray sent mail to victims who wanted a tracking number. Solicitor Simon Populin said Murray has since taken action to deal with a related drug habit. "This offending is related to an ice habit that she was in the grip of at the time," Mr Populin said. "The money that was obtained was used for that habit." Mr Populin said Murray spent two months in jail for an unrelated matter during the Christmas period and it was her first experience of full-time custody which gave her a period away from drugs. "She was very intent on getting out," he said. "Rehabilitation is something she wants to do." Magistrate Clare Farnan placed Murray on a community-based custodial sentence by way of a 10-month Intensive Correction Order for the offences and she included a compensation order for each victim to be repaid the value they lost. Ms Farnan made it a condition of the ICO that Murray abstain from illicit drugs and complete residential rehabilitation. If Murray fails to pay the compensation the victims will have the right to sue. Ms Farnan also called up and re-sentenced Murray to ICOs for breaches of Community Correction Orders.

