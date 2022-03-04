news, local-news,

TWO terms as the leader of Orange's local government, the second for which he was popularly elected, have earned Reg Kidd an Emeritus Mayor honour. Emeritus mayor was one of three awards Mr Kidd was awarded at Tuesday night's LGNSW dinner, he was also presented with a Outstanding Service Award and a 30-year Retirement bar. Elected to his firm term in 1991, Mr Kidd was Orange's first popularly elected mayor in 2017. He also served as mayor between 2007 to 2009 and has served on numerous committees during his 32 years on Orange City Council. He also represented on Local Government NSW on a number of state advisory committees. To earn the emerItus title, a councillor must have served more than five years as mayor. "It was nice," he said adding he was proud of the impact he had on local government. Mayor Kidd's achievement was acknowledged at Thursday's Orange City Council meeting. "Irrespective of whether we like each other or don't like each, it was good to see someone get acknowledged," Cr Kevin Duffy said. Mayor Kidd also said it was nice to see his friend Ray Donald OAM awarded the Lifetime Achievement gong after serving on Bogan Shire Council for 30 years, 24 as mayor. Merit awards were also handed out to several central west shire councillors including Cr David Kingham, who has served on Blayney Shire Council for 13 years. Cr Kingham was instrumental in the establishment of the Blayney Sports Council and Blayney Sports Awards. Former Oberon mayor Kathy Sajowitz was awarded an LGNSW medal for her work in the fight against amalgamation. Blayney Shire Council was also recognised as the most progressive rural council in NSW during the Local Government NSW Conference. Council the received the AR Bluett Memorial Award, the state's oldest and most prestigious local government award, along with Canterbury-Bankstown City Council who received the metropolitan prize. Blayney mayor Scott Ferguson said that receiving the award was an overwhelming moment. "It was a really competitive field and the award was a real endorsement of all that the staff and community have been through, not just in the last two years, but since talks of a merger were going on all those years ago," he said. Blayney and Forbes councils were selected from 12 other rural councils that became the two finalists.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/2f698945-019d-45da-b7fb-83e573a1e45d.jpg/r1_54_1440_867_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg