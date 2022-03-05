news, local-news,

AFFORDABILITY is giving Orange's east a lease of life with first home buyers not afraid of moving into formerly unfashionable areas. A CoreLogic report recently reported the median house price in the Central West has risen to $553,221, a jump of 31.6 per cent in the last 12 months. Despite the hike, the Central West is still viewed as affordable when compared to areas of Sydney, where the median house price is over a $1m or much higher depending on the suburb, or major coastal centres where it hovers above $750,000. OneAgency's Ash Brown said a little over $550,000 could still get you a fully-renovated, three bedroom and two bathroom home but opportunities were scarce. "They are really rare," Mr Brown said saying the interest generated by a Glenroi Avenue home on 481m2 of land had been enormous. "Although this isn't the average price of an Orange property, there's not that many at that [$550k] price. Lower is really rare." Mr Brown agreed a few year's ago, the thought of house in Glenroi selling for $550,000 would raise eyebrows. "But this area is certainly changing, the suburb's changing and there's some beautiful houses, historic houses in this area and on the fringe. It's still walkable to town ... "What we're seeing is that they are being sold to the younger generation generally because that's their price point to get in. "Then they're doing them up and moving to the next level, and then the next level. "They [suburbs] are changing and the demographics are changing," he said. "Someone told me the other day, and it was a creditable source, that a new family moves to Orange almost every day. So over 300 new families come to Orange every year so we need the houses to be able to put them in and they're not being built quick enough." Mr Brown also said anecdotally, there seemed to be a trend among Baby Boomers of downsizing which was also helping to free up housing. The median price for a unit in the Central West is now $383,544, representing a growth of 21.2 per cent in 12 months. By comparison, the median price of a home in the Far West and Orana region is $274,011, up by 20.6 per cent in 12 months. In the Riverina is it $383,664 (26.5 per cent).

