A DECISION on a planned two-storey studio and garage in the backyard of an Anson Street home, which was replacing an existing garage, was deferred at Thursday evening's Orange City Council meeting. Council staff had recommended refusing the development noting its adverse impact on the Bletchington heritage conservation area and its visual bulk. Council had also received three submissions against the building with next door neighbour Amber Gunn also speaking against it on Thursday night. Ms Gunn, who lives on the southern side, told the councillors the building's height of almost 6m overshadowed her yard and was two metres taller than zoning allowed, impacting on her privacy and blocking natural sunlight. She said it was also very close to the fence line at 45cm. However property owner Jeff Metcalfe asked for a deferral, asking for councillors to visit the site and stating he was unaware of the heritage conservation issue when lodging the DA. Mr Metcalfe said he felt the plans were being taken out of context to the site and that the Bletchington Heritage area had been gazetted just weeks before he submitted his plans. "When I first met with council my in the pre-lodgement meeting, my house wasn't in a heritage gazetted area," he told the meeting. He said a deferral would give his family time to consider changes, including looking at ways to reduce the visual bulk. Developments totalling almost $3 million were approved at Thursday night's meeting including a $500,000 extension to a showroom at a motor dealership at Cameron Place. The Tony Leahey Motor Group were given approval to alter and extend an existing showrooom for vehicle hire or sales and for signage. Also approved was Orange Aboriginal Lands Council's development of the former police station on Byng Street. The OALC will spend $332,000 on converting the building to offices, community space and a takeaway food and drink outlet. From the Finance Policy Committee, former Chief Executive of the Local Government and Shires Association of NSW Bill Gillooly and Local Government board member Robert Lagaida were appointed as Orange independent members to the Audit Risk and Improvement Committee. Cr Steve Peterson noted the independent members are paid for their work at around $1000 per meeting and Cr Peterson quizzed staff on what was involved. He was assured the ARIC meetings and associated reading was reflected in remuneration. Council also voted to reallocate funding initially set aside for a picket fence at the Spring Hill Recreation Ground for the installation of a picket fence at Riawena. Cr Frances Kinghorne asked how Council and the Spring Hill Recreation Ground Trust could have been on "such different pages" regarding the original $100,000 grant being handed back to council. "It just seems very strange to me," she said. CEO David Waddell said he would circulate a memo with more details on the matter. Cr Steve Peterson's motion to invite Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott OAM to Orange was carried unanimously. In other business, Council also voted with a recommendation to adopt the Charters for each policy committee and the each of the community committees. Mayor Jason Hamling's application for a leave of absence for the council meeting on April 19 was approved, with only Cr Kevin Duffy voting against it. "I'll remember that," Cr Hamling quipped.

