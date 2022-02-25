news, local-news,

ORANGE could put out the welcome mat to Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott. Cr Steve Peterson will ask Orange City Council to consider inviting the inspiration sporting star and media personality to the colour city at next week's council meeting. "I think any Australian of the Year should be invited," Cr Peterson said. "I guess, particularly being a quadriplegic, I feel I personally have a lot of respect and admiration for Mr Alcott and I think it would be marvellous if he could come. "Orange is the best place in the country right? So, we need to invite him here." A fierce advocate for people with a disability, Dylan Alcott became the first male tennis player in history to win the Golden Slam - all four grand slam titles plus an Olympic or Paralympic gold medal in the same year. He achieved the feat in 2021. He is also won a gold medal at the Paralympic Games in wheelchair basketball before switching to tennis. In his motion, Cr Peterson said Mr Alcott's presence would be an opportunity to fundraise. "As a councillor I would be very happy to approach an appropriate community sporting group or disability group to be be involved," he wrote Costs could be allayed through the fundraising event itself or related to Mr Alcott's Australian of the Year duties. "It might even be get him in with a bunch of year 11 and 12s and get them to speak to them on life and adversity and disability and getting on and playing the cards you've been dealt. "I'm sure if he's got the time to come we can make a good community event out of it. "I'd imagine he'd be a busy man so reaching out to him now, early in his tenure is probably going to be more effective than waiting to another time later in the year when he could be all booked out. A popular media personality, Dylan Alcott has 23 quad wheelchair Grand Slam titles and a Newcombe Medal. He also founded the Dylan Alcott Foundation to provide scholarships and grant funding to marginalised Australians with a disability and his AbilityFest is Australia's first and only inclusive, fully accessible music festival.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/iViHsQkuwAs9FXZ3pcZDd6/e09c5697-7cd5-4f45-8072-2baa814c7cb8.jpg/r0_97_638_457_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg