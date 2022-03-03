news, local-news,

McCarthy's Pharmacy has confirmed its relocation and rebranding plans. The business is set to relocate to the Summer Centre in coming months under the name Life Pharmacy Group. The move comes as the pharmacy celebrates its 70th anniversary. Originally called Fox Martin Pharmacy, which was established in 1901, Max McCarthy purchased the pharmacy in 1952 making it the longest standing pharmacy servicing the local Orange community. In 2006, McCarthy's Pharmacy, then located in Summer Street, became part of the Life Pharmacy Group and then relocated to Lords Place in 2015. It will continue to operate as part of Life Pharmacy Group when it moves to the Summer Centre. Pharmacist Jack Buckley said the pharmacy will continue to offer the same service to its customers while also implementing a myriad of new services. "It may be a brand new location and a new name, but we're the same caring country people who carry Max McCarthy's spirit in his dedication to the health of our community," Mr Buckley said. "At the Life Pharmacy Group, our vision is to ensure all our customers receive the best health care solutions to facilitate optimal health and have access to the best quality pharmacist at all times. "The new-look pharmacy will include four private clinic rooms and state-of-the-art robotics in the pharmacy's dispensary, meaning the store will be efficient in dispensing medications while customers shop in the precinct or wait in store." The Summer Centre is also currently undergoing a refurbishment and rebranding and will soon be called The Village on Summer Street. Centre owner Paul Saunders said a survey was throughout Orange last year asking what people felt was missing from the centre and a pharmacy was a stand-out request. "We're thrilled to be able to respond and welcoming Life Pharmacy Group to The Village," he said. The Life Pharmacy Group will continue to service the community in its current location on Lords Place until the new premises are complete in early May, at which time the staff will relocate to their new site. "We want to ensure there is minimal confusion or fuss for our current patients and customers," Mr Buckley said. "And we look forward to helping a whole new group of locals as well when we move."

