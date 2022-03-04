sport, local-sport,

Harry Wald has been a point-scoring machine during the Andrew Johns Cup. Through four matches for the Western Rams in 2022, the Bloomfield winger has scored five tries and nailed seven conversions, good for 56 per cent of his side's total points. But he was quick to praise his teammates for setting him up to succeed. "Everyone's helped me get there and I love the team and a lot of opportunities have opened up for me," he said. "I've found it really good because you play against better footy players and you gain a lot of knowledge. With the coaching staff, they really teach you how to be a better footballer." This is the 15-year-old's first season in the Western set-up and although he has yet to taste victory, he has enjoyed the experience. "I thought we were going to be one of the stronger teams, and I knew it would be a tough competition but I thought we would be up there," he said on going winless through their first four games. "We're a good team though, but we only have one training a week so it's pretty tough on a lot of the boys. "A lot of the players we go up against are really good defensive-wise because they have three trainings a week." The Rams will have one more chance to break that duck when they take on the Greater Northern Tigers at Gulgong's Billy Dunn Oval on Saturday. "A lot of us boys are feeling confident, because in the trial game we got up on them so we've got that confidence going into this weekend," Wald said. "It's all just been about getting used to everything really like the fitness and other stuff we do. "Also mentally, it's really good to be playing this year because we're going up against those harder opponents. We've got a good team and coaching staff and it's a tough comp who we're going up against." The game will kick off at 10am. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/1340cfe5-3bd3-4195-b417-2a26d9660a89.JPG/r0_226_5222_3176_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg