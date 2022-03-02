sport, local-sport,

There were plenty of close games during round 14 of the Orange and District Cricket Association, but none of them had more meaning than Orange City's one wicket win in second grade. Taking on Gladstone at Bloomfield Oval, City were set 165 for victory after some terrific bowling by Brant Mann (6-38) helped bowl the opposition out. In the chase, City looked in trouble early on, before a 59 by Tom Markey helped get them back in the game. But a string of wickets towards the end of the game saw the Warriors 9-140 and in need of something special. That ninth wicket saw Matt Letcher join daughter Katie. "I just turned up as a spectator and ended up playing," the dad said. "The wicket was pretty ordinary so we just had to tick it over at about four an over. Katie was good, she got up me when I called and it wasn't my call. I'd hit it behind square leg and I called no, she said 'that's my call'." The two of them put on the 25 runs required as they chased down the target with five balls remaining. "I don't think I've been in that situation before where we've been nine wickets down and with a chance to win," Katie added. "It was a good experience being in a new situation." Around the grounds, Centrals (9-200) also got a one-wicket win, this time against CYMS (8-199). Ben Bartlett (51) and Mick Curran (41) batted well for the green and golds before Damien Caughlan (42) and Adam Danielson (41) set up the red and blacks for a grandstand finish. A late flurry of wickets brought the game to the final over where Kaiden Cole would hit the winning runs. Kinross First XI (7-191) also got a narrow win over Cavaliers (10-188). Will Luelf (55) top scored for Cavs, while Harry Priest (3-55) and Henry Forsyth (4-42) each bagged a few wickets for the students. A brilliant opening knock by James Glasson (84 not out) was enough to get Kinross the win. The final second grade game saw Kinross 2nd XI (6-85) get up over Spring Hill (10-82). Rory Jaye (40 not out) carried his bat for Spring Hill in an innings that featured seven ducks. In the chase, it was Rohan Wilson (25 not out) who provided the steady head for victory. Third grade saw CYMS (10-154) defeat Centrals Red (10-71) thanks in part to a 47-run last wicket stand by Riley Krause (33 not out) and George Eleftheriou (14). This came after Chris Murray bagged 5-26 including a hat-trick for the red and blacks. Krause then took 6-19 to secure the win. The final third grade match saw Orange City (2-88) defeat Centrals Black (10-87). Both Sam Wasil and Pavel Meinichuk picked up three wickets for City, before Hamish Blair (35 not out) top scored for the Warriors. In the Centenary Cup there was further drama still. Kinross batted first against Orange City and finished 8-136 at the end of their innings, thanks largely to Thomas Nock (51 retired) and Liam McKenzie (33 not out). Sugman Adhikari (4-30) was the best of the Warriors bowling group. In the chase, City looked in big trouble when they fell to 9-111. This saw Isaac Clarke (nine not out) and Jye Southcombe (nine not out) come together and they would end up putting on an unbeaten 28 run stand to grab victory. The final game of the round saw CYMS (10-73) get up over Cavaliers (10-56). The green and golds batted first with captain Aaron Cox (25) top-scoring. Chayse King (4-15) was best of the Cavs bowlers. In the run chase, Ben Taylor (32) did his best to hold up the innings, but the bowling of Cox (4-2) hampered the innings and saw Cavs fall short. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

