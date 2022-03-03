sport, local-sport,

George Cumming isn't counting his chickens before they hatch. The young spinner moved to Manly at the start of the year to pursue a life in the NSW grade cricket scene, but has been travelling back to Orange whenever Cavaliers have had a Royal Hotel Cup game. That won't change this Friday when Cavs face off with Bathurst's St Pat's Old Boys in the T20 competition grand final. "I really enjoy playing with the boys and I started the first half of the season really strong and I wanted to help push for the title with Cavs," Cumming said on making the decision to travel four hours each way to play Friday night cricket. "I enjoy playing for the Cavs boys so I don't think I'd do it if I didn't enjoy it." Cavs made it to this point after handily defeating Orange City the week prior in the semi-final. On that occasion, it was a bowling attack that included Cumming which gave them the upper hand. "We put together a really good performance and everyone chipped in," Cumming said on the semi-final victory. "The bowlers executed really well and the batters played out of their skin on a deck that wasn't as flat as it normally is at Wade Park. "I think last Friday's game showed us that we have the skills to beat any team when we put our performances together, and we've got big Wes (Lummis) back this week who is in form. If everyone plays their role I think we can beat any team, but we have to play well." St Pat's batter Nic Broes, who has a Plan B Regional Bash Twenty20 title to his name, thrived on this very stage three years ago when his unbeaten 67 helped the Saints claimed grand final glory over Orange City. He wasn't there the following season when Pat's were beaten by Cavs in the deciding game, so he's keen to be a part of the matchup this time around. Broes expects the upcoming final to be another high quality clash between the two teams. "The game will be live streamed so it's a great chance for some of the guys to get out there on a bigger stage and show their talents. Hopefully there's a decent crowd there too," he said. "I love playing in front of a crowd and love playing with the bunch that we've got. If everyone does what we need to do then I'm confident we can get the job done." The Saints and Cavs are two of the clubs who have been constantly raising the bar for the standard of T20 cricket in the region. Cavaliers have won 12 titles in the T20 competition since the turn of the century while the Saints have featured in three of the past four grand finals. Broes expects the willow to take centre stage over the ball at Wade Park with both sides featuring fierce top orders. "The batting has really been the stronger part of this season. Each team has those two to three key sticks - and we're lucky in our team that it's probably four or five - and there's blokes in every side who can change a game and win a match," he said. Friday's match will take place at Wade Park and begin at 6.30pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/12bc4c5b-2a20-415a-aaab-e7f1bfabbd3c.JPG/r375_322_4756_2797_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg