Nearly two dozen of the city's best up and coming athletes will make their way to the state championships this month after an excellent showing in Dubbo. The regional Little Athletics carnival was held last month, with the Orange club sending 49 juniors to take part. Of those, a staggering 23 will travel to Sydney after doing well enough in at least one event to qualify for the NSW event. Vice-president of Orange Little Athletics, Brett Wallbank, praised the club and said it was "punching above its weight." "Taking it back to the very beginning, we were one of the very few clubs to see an increase in members this season which was quite pleasing, even though we lost the first two months of the season to COVID restrictions," he said. "We've got really good numbers coming through in our under 6s through to our under 10s so the future is looking good too." Among the great success stories at the Dubbo meet, there were also three regional records broken by Orange athletes. This included a new record and tie for first in the under 11s girls 80m hurdles which was achieved by Paxton Buckerfield and Evelyn Marr with a time of 15.13 seconds. The other records broken were by Adelaide Pittis in the under 12s 400m (1:04.34) and Cameron Ross in the under 15s 800m (2:09.86). "This year, because there were a lot of competitions with COVID restrictions in place, it was good just to get our kids out there to compete and see what it's like to run on a red track," Wallbank added. "We're about people improving and having fun." The state championships will take place on March 19 and 20 at Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre. Wallbank praised all those who have made this season possible. "Our little athletes continually bring a positive, energetic and fun atmosphere to Friday night competitions with a strong desire to continually improve and set personal bests," he added. "We rely on volunteers to run the club, credit must be given to the ongoing efforts of the committee, parents and carers that lead our age groups around on Friday night competitions. "The motivation, coaching and support the parents provide our athletes is the reason we see such strong results in competition." The 23 Orange athletes who qualified for the NSW state titles later this month were: Adelaide Pittis, Alyssa Wallbank, Angus Whatman, Annabelle Davis, Bailey Marr, Bailey White, Bonnie Venner, Cameron Ross, Charlotte Meiring, Connor Bennett, Evelyn Marr, Fergus May, Hadden Bennett, Jocelyn Blair, Keegan Willis, Laila Buckland, Langdon Buckland, Mila Staniforth, Milla Jurd, Paxton Buckerfield, Skye Napier, Tim Napier and William Palmer. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/de467df9-d7cf-4edf-9c06-a1f27f71834b.jpg/r5_191_2042_1342_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg