news, local-news,

BoW Project - Cafe and Eatery has opened at the North Orange Shopping Centre. Cafe owner Ammar Sharif held a soft opening last week and has just released the full menu, which he said will include plenty of local ingredients. "All products are locally produced, all bakery cakes and pies, even the coffee," Mr Sharif said. He said the coffee is from Fish River Roasters based in Bathurst. Although this is his first business in Orange he also has Burgers on William in Bathurst. "That's what BoW stands for," he said. Mr Sharif said the cafe, at the entrance to the centre will sell coffee, breakfast items and burgers and he's looking to introduce cultural takeaway dishes such as biryani, and momos, which are Nepalese dumplings. He said he started looking around Orange for the site of a new business when he saw the shop at the North Orange Shopping Centre which, was already set up with a kitchen. He said after speaking to people about what they wanted, good coffee was a major high on the list of demands for the North Orange location. "We thought, it's a good opportunity and we'll give it a go," Mr Sharif said. The Red Rooster franchise in Orange is for sale. The Bathurst Road fast-food restaurant is on the market for $590,000 negotiable. According to an online ad, the store and drive-thru net sales are about $1,840,000. The fast-food restaurant comes fully upgraded and offers inside dining for about 32 people as well as takeaway. According to the sale ad, a new $10,000 warmer has been installed and all new frier equipment has been fitted. The business is advertised as being ideal for a couple to run, with the owner supervising the business, and there is still eight years remaining on the lease with a 10-year option. There is also 12 weeks training provided and the handover period is to be negotiated with the owner. A change is in the air for McCarthy's Pharmacy in Lords Place. The pharmacy site is currently being advertised for lease. Although the business is not ready to comment on it's future just yet there are plans in store and it is not closing. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/c82a07e8-8ea3-4c08-9db0-aef3b1ecbdf7.JPG/r0_168_5568_3314_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg