news, local-news, Julia Jacklin, Babitha, Hometowns 2022, Orange

JULIA Jacklin, a musician originally from the Blue Mountains, is described to have an indie-pop, alternative country and indie folk sound - but Orange residents will be able to hear it for themselves this Friday night. With the city's Orange Regional Conservatorium set as the venue, the solo artist is travelling through on her Hometowns 2022 tour, which spans across the state. Now based in Melbourne, audiences are told the Australian singer/songwriter will perform original songs amidst never-heard-before tracks, as well as tracks from her latest album, Crushing. "[Crushing] came from spending two years touring and being in a relationship, and feeling like I never had any space of my own," Ms Jacklin said. "For a long time, I felt like my head was full of fear and my body was just this functional thing that carried me from point A to B, and writing these songs was like rejoining the two." She's also been nominated for six ARIA awards to date with international recognition, and told Rolling Stones magazine that her biggest influences were the sounds of Doris Day, Fiona Apple and the Andrews Sisters. Growing up just outside of Orange, Imogen Grist - better known by her stage name, 'Babitha' - will also accompany the main soloist as her special guest performer. With support from Create NSW and Australia Council for the Arts, the city's conservatorium venue will host performances from 6pm to 10pm on March 4. Tickets can be purchased from the humanitix events website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/15b59bf1-f2e3-416e-ad6c-d44001fa420e.jpeg/r0_127_960_669_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg