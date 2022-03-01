sport, local-sport,

It was the first time a side from Orange had taken out Hockey NSW's Community Club of the Year award, and president Janeen Toner-Wasil couldn't be prouder to say it was CYMS who broke the drought. The green and golds were praised by state officials for - among other things - developing a strong junior base and keeping kids interested in the sport. One way they did this was by developing a futures team which acts as an understudy to the premier league side which took home the 2021 championship. "We weren't confident at all. It was a big shock to win," Toner said with a smile. "We're not just resting on our laurels with the team we've got now, we're trying to produce into that team so we can stay on top." Toner has been with CYMS for more than two decades and believes the women's game in Orange and her club is growing in leaps and bounds. "We've got some really good futures coming through who are early teenage years and still working their way up into playing top level hockey," she added. "It just goes to show that the country is doing just as well as some of the Sydney places. We work really hard on making sure our juniors have good coaching and have the opportunity to take the field. A lot of our juniors are playing in senior hockey as well, so they're getting a lot of input into hockey." The win came less than a month after the club was also awarded a Good Sport Gold Medal for producing effective policies around alcohol practices, mental health, illegal drugs, safe transport, tobacco management and supporting juniors. Toner praised the core of the club who have given their time to help out on a weekly basis. "It just goes to show the depth of volunteers we have," she added. "It's like a big family with our club. If one child's playing then usually the whole family is playing."

