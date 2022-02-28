sport, local-sport,

When Talby Smith joined Nicholas Wood at the crease, Orange's under 12s were 8-83 and still needed 27 runs to be crowned champions of this year's Central West representative season. What came in the ensuing overs against Bathurst could only be described at nerve-wracking. Appeals turned down, quick singles, overthrows and big boundaries. But after a slow start, the cranks started turning and Smith (16 off 20) would end up hitting the winning runs after blasting the ball down the ground for four. "I was a bit nervous at the end there, but well done to Talby and Nick to finish it off there, stayed strong and I couldn't fault them," Orange coach Lachlan Griffith said. "It was a good all-round effort." Earlier in the day, it was Bathurst who batted first at Riawena Oval after the home side won the toss. Captain Ben Brazier (3-12) ripped through the top order to leave the visitors 4-27. William Roffe (36) and Buster Goninan (31) then steadied the ship and put on 69, but when Goninan fell, Bathurst's lower order quickly fell and they were dismissed for 109. Zavier Felice (3-13) and Thomas French (2-8) played a big part in the collapse. In the chase, Orange also lost early wickets, before Angus O'Brien (14) and Angus Griffith (20) put on a partnership to get them back in the game. But just like in Bathurst's innings, a collapse came quickly. But Smith and Wood saw them over the line, much to the delight of the home crowd. "From where we started the season, we just improved every game and I'm really proud of the boys," coach Griffith added. "They train hard and play hard." The winning Orange side was made up of: Sam Garvin, Digby Evans, Charlie McMillan, Ben Brazier, Angus O'Brien, Angus Griffith, Oliver Garard, Zavier Felice, Nicholas Wood, Talby Smith, Thomas French and Spencer Chapman.

