An 84-run third wicket stand between Toby Middleton and Cooper Pullen proved the difference for an Orange side now gunning for a Central West Cricket Council premiership. Middleton (50 retired) and Pullen (48) combined to help lift Orange's under 14s side to a commanding 9-200 after 40 overs in their clash with Central West Girls at Jack Brabham (2) on Sunday. That match-winning partnership just about proved the difference between the two sides, too, with Orange going on to bowl their opposition out for 104, with 26 balls left in the innings. Ella Tilburg top scored for the Central West Girls side with 29 and along with Ellen Dolbel (20) took a large chunk out of the run chase, but once both fell the resistance was over. Orange's Ashton Nock cleaned up the tail with 3-1 off his three overs to secure the black and golds a comfortable 96-run win ahead of next week's grand final against Dubbo. Meanwhile at Bloomfield Oval, Orange's under 16s produced an inspired run chase to record a three wicket win over arch rivals Dubbo on Sunday. Faced with the all-out total of 239 on the back of a stunning Dugald Shepherd (115) ton, Orange snuck home thanks largely to an instrumental 114-run stand between Charlie Tink (63) and Tom Blowes (59). The pair steered Orange's chase to 2-198 before the being dismissed in quick succession, but Ollie Jarick's unbeaten 21 at death dragged the black and golds over the line.

