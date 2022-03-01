sport, local-sport,

A disappointing finish to the Blue Baggers' season saw them suffer a heavy defeat at the hands of Dubbo on Sunday. Taking place at Wade Park, Orange needed a win in the final round of the Western Zone Premier League Men's competition to stand any chance of making the grand final. But it wasn't to be as the home side was bowled out for 72 after Dubbo set them 218 for victory. "As a team we did very well to restrict them to 217 when at one stage they appeared to be cruising and looking at 270+. We were able to do this without a full strength bowling line up," Orange captain Hugh Le Lievre said. "Dubbo were all class with the ball and we simply couldn't score with any fluency. Their fielding was top standard and a class above ours. We were steamrolled and had no answers." Ed Dodds (3-34) and Le Lievre (3-36) were the best with the ball, while Martin Jeffrey (60) and Matthew Everett (40) did the damage with the bat for the visitors. In the chase, it was Bailey Ferguson (16) who top-scored for the Blue Baggers, with only three batters cracking double digits. "Overall I feel we have made some progress with Orange rep cricket this season but we are still severely hampered by not being able to consistently have the best 12 cricketers on the park for each game," Le Lievre added. "I would like to thank Karen Ferguson and Mark Frecklington for their support of the team and my captaincy over the season." Dubbo will now host Bathurst in the grand final this weekend at Victoria Park 1. "I think it should be a cracking grand final in Dubbo next week," Le Lievre said. "Both teams deserve to be in the final."

