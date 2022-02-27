news, local-news,

Orange District Cricket Association president Mark Frecklington says proposed upgrades to Riawena Oval would ensure the now-tired ground is reinstalled as one of the best venues in the zone. Behind Wade Park - a venue widely regarded as the best cricket facility in Western Zone - Riawena Oval has long been the second home of cricket in Orange, with the WHG Trimmer Pavilion housing some of the district's most revered memorabilia. This summer, though, with upgrades at Wade Park lifting the quality of that venue, Riawena is looking increasingly weary, says Mr Frecklington. That could soon change though. Tuesday night's Orange City Council meeting will look at a reallocation of funds originally set aside to upgrade the Spring Hill Recreational Ground. State and Federal funding has meant plans to upgrade that field at Spring Hill will go ahead, but previously council had set aside $100,000 in its 2021-22 Delivery Operational Plan for the installation of a picket fence at the village's cricket oval. In a report to be heard at this week's council meeting, it says council considered quotes and selected a contractor for the works at Spring Hill, but the village's Recreation Ground Trust declined council's offer for the construction of the recycled plastic picket fence - the same style and make of fence now at Wade Park - at the ground. "The Spring Hill Recreation Ground is not under the direct control of council and is managed by The Spring Hill Recreation Ground Trust until it transfers to Council's control under the Aboriginal Land Agreement," the report said. As a result, council is looking for an alternate location to construct the fence, and Mr Frecklington says Riawena is the ideal spot. "Most definitely, we'd love to see a fence there. Upgrades at Riawena have always been on our radar. We heard this was a chance of happening, and it'd be great," he said. "Top it off with some sight screens and it'd be a great little ground again." The report states Riawena Oval has been selected as an alternative site for the fence as it is "the highest utilised facility and premier turf wicket location after Wade Park". The ground is used very Saturday throughout summer, with the Orange District Cricket Association scheduling either second grade games of Bathurst-Orange Inter-District Cricket clashes for the venue. While it's often used on Sundays as well, with the Central West Cricket Council using Riawena Oval as the venue for the under 12s grand final over the weekend. It's also used over school holidays as one of the key venues for the Western NSW Junior Cricket Carnivals. The area is also one of the city's most-used off-leash dog areas. The report says works can be conducted in conjunction with conduct of cricket fixtures and will not impact on its use for that purpose. The estimated time to construct will be 3 weeks.

