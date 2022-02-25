news, local-news,

MAKING an heirloom piece of furniture which family members had a hands-on role creating is one aspect of self-described "tinkerer" Will Brennan's business. Will Brennan Designs will be holding an open day on Saturday morning at its Calton Road workshop and Mr Brennan would love people to "come and have a sticky". "Come and have a sticky bit, now we've got heaps of tables," he said. "It's kind of like a sale day and an open day as well." Founded on client-based design, Mr Brennan started his business six years ago but now has grown to employ 10 staff dealing with a client base covering Noosa, Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne as well as Orange. "We make clients the furniture they want," Mr Brennan explained. "Everyone has been rallying around Australian-made I think in the last 18-months and there's a bit of anti-China sentiment. If people are going to spend four grand on a table why not spend five and get something nice, a generational piece you can hand on to your kids." The furniture the company produces is unique. "We've had families come in the past and they've helped glue up the top of a table, so they were part of the building process," he said. Materials used were sustainably sourced and kiln dried with Mr Brennan working with imported American oak and walnut as well as Tasmanian-grown timber. The open day will run from 9am to 12pm today and there will be a coffee van onsite. The address is 15 Calton Road, off the Southern Feeder Road (Dairy Creek Road end). "Thee will be plenty of staff here to answer any questions," Mr Brennan said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/4ab0fa84-84cb-4171-b737-0ba5f610b106.jpg/r0_1993_3016_3697_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg