APIARY sites - places where hives of honey bees are managed - are making the move to the digital world, with a new online portal saving beekeepers the drama of paperwork. Titled 'BPASS', close to 10,000 permit-holding apiary sites have switched to the web based system, giving beekeepers a 'one-stop shop' platform for items such as beekeeping on public land activities, including licenses and permits storage in the same place. "It's really positive to see the adoption of BPASS by beekeepers, it has been progressing well with 436 Apiarist Companies have permits in BPASS, while 384 have logged into BPASS to date so we are getting close to 90% using the system," NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) Apiary Sites Program Coordinator, Nick Geoghegan said. "Since the launch of BPASS, new permits have been issued for 277 sites that had been vacant for at least two years and some for much longer." With its accurate mapping system, the NSW government-funded initiative is said to reduce puzzling or "long-held assumptions" about public site vacancies, which essentially opens the gates to several hundreds of possible new apiary sites. A largely attractive factor for beekeepers, the DPI was inundated with interested parties, which lead to a further ploughing of $50,000 into BPASS, which includes upgrades to those mapping capabilities, automated refunds and improvements made to payment receipts. "Shortly after launching the portal, [the DPI team] were overwhelmed by enquiries about new sites and new systems involved in navigating the portal," Mr Geoghehan explained. "For those unsure of how to navigate BPASS, an online guide is available, a series of how-to videos are being released, and a new and improved helpdesk team are on call to provide a rapid turnaround for enquiries." More information on BPASS can be found on the DPI website, where a step-by-step guide to register for the new electronic program can be accessed.

