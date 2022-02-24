news, local-news, OCTEC, Gerald Powers, Huntley Berry Farm, Marang Indigenous Edible Garden

RESIDENT of 38 years and the deputy mayor of Orange now, too, Gerald Powers is and always has been a First Nations Australian first - and he's making sure big beds of Indigenous bush tucker live near the city, as well. "The business [Indigenous Cultural Adventures] was established back in 2016 and it's about sharing our journey as a cultural tool, but it's also about how we can do that with bush tucker food, too," Mr Powers said. Working with the crew of OCTEC Limited's Huntley Berry Farm for the past couple of years, Mr Powers - a Juru man with South East Islander heritage - saw a chance to get the Marang Indigenous Edible Garden underway. "I mentioned to [Huntley Berry Farm] that it would be a great opportunity and so I extended the interest to the farm," he said. "It's about the healing of those plants, but also the edibility of those plants - the nutritional value when you put it all together, or nature's mosquito repellant people can make, or helping with things like cuts out in the bush - it's all really nice." Celebrating the significance of Wiradjuri culture in the region's history, much of what's growing in the garden is native to the Central West. "There's plenty of Vitamin C in macadamia nuts and there's Warrigal greens - you can put those together to make a beautiful pesto - and there's native pine plum, which is high in Vitamin C, too," Mr Powers said. "People just come back and say 'oh my goodness' because they've tried these traditional foods and recipes in a pasta dish and it's nice with a good piece of meat as well - try it with emu!" With the knowledge of bush tucker and edibles being a "missing component" for younger generations, Mr Power also says he visits nine different schools around the west to educate children more. "It's vital that this generation grows up and understands this 50,000 year cuisine, and I want to share that; and the best way to share it is to young people," he said. "Australia is at that tipping point, it's opening up - Australia Day this year being more inclusive, for example - opening up those minds to understand and unfortunately, we're only just putting our toes in the water when it comes to First Nations foods." Amidst the native items growing on the farm are also bush mint, finger limes (or Gympie limes), berries and more. "The river mint is really potent, so, I always encourage people to just take one little try, because it's very minty - people get overexcited sometimes, but when I say just utilise a tiny amount in dishes, I'm being serious because a little bit goes a long way," he laughed, as he reflected on stories where people had gone 'overboard' on the river mint. "There's also the midyim berry which should crop by the end of the month. It's also high in Vitamin C and it tastes like blueberry. So, I say to adults it's really great in cocktails, but just in fruit salads for the kids," he laughed again. With well-known Aussie supermarket items, like the macadamia nut, for example, Mr Powers says is actually a bush tucker food, with so many edibles that aren't widely known to people. "Something that a lot of people don't know about is pig face as a succulent - that's bush tucker, that's edible - you can eat it straight off the limb or the tubing is great in salads, even to put over roasts - on top of the coals - for that saltiness and flavour, it's really nice," he said. "The curry myrtle, as well - if you don't know it is, you'll walk past it in the bush all day long," he laughed. An official opening of the Marang Indigenous Edible Garden is on Saturday, February 24 from 11am and is free to attend at Huntley Berry Farm, 1024 Huntley Road. Indigenous Cultural Adventures will be serving bush tukka dishes, with all of the usual attractions of the farm available for visitors as well. "Wiradjuri elders, uncle Neil William's will be there to do the Welcome to Country and uncle James Williams will do a smoking ceremony, which is just a cleansing from any bad spirits," Mr Powers said. "Me, I'll go into my mode talking about each of the plants and developing recipes right there in front of everyone, with some crocodile, kangaroo and emu there as well and make some beautiful salads - true First Nations tuckers - 50,000 year old cuisine with a twist!"

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/1866897a-2a84-49a7-8b33-a5b54151034d.JPG/r0_134_5568_3280_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg