Another two cars were stolen and burnt out in Orange on Friday morning, with one vehicle suspected to be linked to vandalism at Duntryleague Golf Club. Central West Police District Chief Inspector Dave Harvey said a white Mazda Bravo tabletop was stolen from Gidley Street Molong sometime between 9am on Thursday and 3 am Friday, and later seen in the vicinity of the Duntryleague. Police were called to the club at 3am after an alarm was set off to find the golf club shed had been damaged and a golf cart stolen, which was later located on a walkway behind the club. Later that morning police returned to find extensive damage to one of the greens and track marks on the fairways caused by a motor vehicle. The Mazda seen near the club was found burnt out on Icely Road at about 5.30am on Friday morning. In a separate incident, a Ford Courier tabletop was stolen from Summer Street Orange sometime between 11.30am Thursday and 8.40am Friday. It was found burnt out in the Kinross State Forest at about 11am Friday. The latest car fires follows the recent arrest of six young people in relation to the spate of car thefts and fires around Orange. Seventeen cars were stolen during January compared to the monthly average of 10, and of those, 10 were burnt out. Police are investigating the latest two incidents. Anyone with information is urged to contact Orange police. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

