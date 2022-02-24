news, local-news,

Accommodation is booked out across the city and beyond ahead of Orange's A Day on the Green concert at Heifer Station Wines on Saturday. The event headlined by Australian rock royalty Midnight Oil, who are on their final tour, is set to give the whole region a "massive boost," said Heifer Station sales and operations manager James Thomas. "I've spoken with plenty of people in the hospitality sector and they have had restaurants and pubs booked out for weeks," he said. "All the Airbnb, all the campgrounds all of the hotels are at 100 percent capacity - and that's even in the villages of Cabonne as well. "Everything is full and it's bringing a heap of activity. "It's awesome for everybody in the Central West region." About 8000 are expected to pour through the gates at Heifer Station on Saturday in what will be a much different experience to the heat and dust punters braved at the inaugural Day on the Green in Orange in 2020, which came at the tail end of the drought. A pleasant 24 degrees is forecast for Saturday and the paddock at Heifer Station Wines that hosts the concert is looking good following a cool and wet spring and summer. There was other welcome news for concert goers last week too, with the statewide restrictions on dancing and singing at festivals lifted just in the nick of time. About 100 people were on site at the winery on The Escort Way on Thursday to set up the event infrastructure including the main stage, bar and catering tents, toilets and barricades. Gates open at 4pm on Saturday, with Midnight Oil to play a two hour set from 8pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/13e3dd5d-0a15-4ab3-912c-c818269a157a.JPG/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg