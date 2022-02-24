news, local-news,

ORANGE will send a delegation of seven councillors to the Local Government NSW Special Conference, which begins on Monday. Mayor Jason Hamling, Finance Policy committee chair Kevin Duffy and Planning and Development Policy committee chair Jeff Whitton will attend as Orange City Council's voting delegates. Also attending are new councillors Deputy Mayor Gerald Power, Sport and Recreation Policy committee chair Tammy Greenhalgh, Infrastructure Policy committee chair Jack Evans, and Services Policy committee chair Mel McDonell. IPART's drastic cut in rates pegging is expected to be one of the major issues discussed at the three-day conference, being staged at Sydney's Hyatt Regency Sydney from Monday to Wednesday. Earlier this year IPART delivered a financial blow to the majority of councils in NSW when it based the rates peg on population growth, with Orange City Council, like the majority in the state, reduced to a 0.7 per cent rise compared to previous years of 2 per cent and over. The LGNSW board is expected to lobby the NSW Government to overturn IPART'S decision, the motion being one of almost 100 on the agenda. Orange's delegation is larger than previous years but Mayor Jason Hamling said the conference offered a unique learning and networking experience to councillors and he was pleased four of Orange's new councillors were taking the opportunity to attend. "I think it's good the new councillors have put their hands up to go, it's a learning experience," Cr Hamling said. "They can see what other councils are doing, how they are handling issues and bring that knowledge back to Orange." Member early bird registration for the Conference is $979. OCC has a category 2 (already LGNSW policy) motion on the agenda, relating to affordable housing. Other issues expected to dominate the conference include the housing crisis, recovery from the pandemic and regional health services. The council meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been moved to Thursday.

