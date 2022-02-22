news, local-news,

JANUARY'S spike in crime figures and the police's response was one of the issues Orange Police Chief Inspector Peter Atkins spoke about at a community forum in Glenroi on Tuesday. Around 60 people crammed into the Glenroi Youth Hub on Gareema Road, a number which outstripped previous forum turnouts and which featured various stakeholders including youth-focused organisations, eight Orange City councillors and residents from the area. "It was a very positive meeting," Inspector Atkins said. It's no secret January was a busy month for Orange police with Insp Atkins saying a total of 17 cars had been stolen that month compared to the monthly average of 10. He said of the 17, 14 were recovered but 10 were burnt out. "That's terrible for the owners of these vehicles, it's terrible for the community and it's terrible for Glenroi because mostly the cars are burnt out over here," he said referring to the Glenroi Oval. Inspector Atkins said police since had a number of arrests relating to the spree. "The good news is I lead of team of very dedicated, hard working police - we arrested six young people and charged them with 109 offences, relating to steal from motor vehicle, break and enter, arson." Police have also arrested four youths allegedly responsible for slashing 50 car tyres at a car dealership. "So we're hoping, with that response you might see a reduction in crime across Orange and particularly the burnt out cars being dumped back in Orange." A total of 39 houses were broken into during January, compared to a monthly average of around 30, while there was also a spike in theft from motor vehicles, with 47 incidents recorded compared to the monthly average in the 20s. Break and enter into house: 39 houses broken into in January, normally average from 20 to 30. "That's opportunistic, we're getting people leaving their cars unlocked, leaving keys in cars, purses, handbags, valuables, laptops but some are broken into with smashed windows." Inspector Atkins said Police were actively trying to prevent crime and failing that, reduce crime and "disrupt" criminals. "If we prevent crime there are no victims of crime," he said. Part of the disruption strategy was checking on on bail, with inspector Atkins explaining police did over 200 bail checks, or about six a day, during January. Police are also able to make use of the Parental Responsibility Act which gives police the right to take children 16 and under back home if they think they are in danger of being a victim of crime or an offender. "It's one extra power we've got . We used that January about 10 times." COVID also had an impact on crime statistics in January with police having to do compliance checks while the growing number of incidents involving mental health was also touched on. "Policing is not just about locking crooks up. It's about all these other community things we have to do, every day."

