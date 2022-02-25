news, local-news,

It's a beer that sounds like it's come straight from the pages of a Harry Potter novel. Brewed with ancient grains, fermented with an old English yeast, and flavoured with mugwort and yarrow, it's Badlands Brewery's contribution to next month's Medieval Faire in Orange. Excalibur Ale, named after the legendary sword of King Arthur, will make its public debut in the Faire's ye olde Medieval Tavern at the Faire on March 19-20. It was officially launched at Badlands on Thursday, with Medieval Faire organiser Andrew McKinnon pulling on a 40kg suit of armour for the occasion. "I had a lot of fun coming up with the recipe," said Badlands co-owner and head brewer Jon Shiner, who created the beer at Mr McKinnon's request. "We're trying to do something authentic with a real lineage back to those old beers, but also make it approachable," he said. Mr Shiner has given Excalibur a modern Australian twist by adding native ingredients strawberry gum and lemon myrtle. "It'll have this strawberry bubblegummy-lemony kind of finish," he said. Medieval Faire organiser Andrew McKinnon is thrilled that Mr Shiner has taken his idea and run with it: "When I concocted the crazy idea of brewing a medieval beer he was all over it. "It's always great to find a fellow lunatic who'll get involved in these crazy plans - and he's come up with a spectacular recipe." Meanwhile, Badlands plan for a new brewery and tap room in the CBD are a step closer, with a construction certificate lodged this week. Mr Shiner hopes the new space will be open by spring.

