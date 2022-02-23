news, local-news,

Busby Marou's Thomas Busby and Jeremy Marou count Midnight Oil among their musical heroes, so when they got up on stage with them for a cover of Yothu Yindi's Treaty at the Big Red Bash in Birdsville in 2019, it was a moment the pair will never forget. "I've been looking up to them for years," Busby said. "When Peter Garrett came over and asked us to join them on stage we were like little babies, it was so funny. "We couldn't believe it. We were so nervous, but all those nerves just added to what is now a career highlight for us." The laid-back duo from Rockhampton, known for their distinctly Australian storytelling, will be joining The Oils again this weekend for A Day on the Green in Orange, and while there's no guarantee of a repeat of Birdsville, Busby says it's an honour just to be chosen to open for them. "For us, just playing to their crowd right before them...it's one of those things I'll be able to tell my grandkids." Known for their love of touring regional Australia, Busby says he and Jeremy are also looking forward to being back in Orange - a place they've visited many times. "We love it. It's a really great community. It's like a really nice Rocky," he said.

