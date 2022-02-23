news, local-news, Charles Sturt University, CSU, Orange, O Week, 2022

Fresh faces rushed Orange's Charles Sturt University campus on the third day of its orientation 'O Week', with enrollments for online and on-campus spilling over the 340 mark. The new faces of 2022 will merge with 248 continuing students, with CSU's executive director of student success, Jacqueline Clements, announcing the city's top three degrees for the year. "There have been 208 accepted offers to study on campus for session one in 2022, with the most popular courses in Orange being the Bachelor of Health and Medical Science, Bachelor of Physiotherapy and Doctor of Medicine," Ms Clements said. "We have seen [these three degrees] increase in popularity in Orange [this year] and are excited to help all our students reach their career goals." Part of the morning's formalities, Orange's Aboriginal Medical Services CEO, Jamie Newman greeted the commencing students with both a Welcome to Country and speech. "I don't know where you're from, but I know where you are - you're here, in Wiradjuri country," Mr Newman said. "You'll find through your time here at Charles Sturt University, [that] your learning isn't confined to four or five years, it's way beyond that and that's the beauty of us as people - whether we're black, white, yellow, pink or blue - our learning never stops." Two fresh Orange CSU-goers, Mitch McGoldrick and Iris Kasparian, were at the orientation week celebrations and talked about what sparked their brains when it came to further studies. "It really interests me how science can help, improve and better maintain the human body," first-year health and medical science student, Mr McGoldrick said. Mr Kasparian had his sights set on being a 'Max Fax' surgeon - with their full title being maxillofacial surgeons - who deal with injuries and deformities relating to peoples' mouths and facial structuring. "I was in Orange last year studying physio, but I've switched to do my first-year in dentistry for this year," Mr Kasparian said. "I did medical science before that at Sydney University, but I just like to challenge myself - so, I'm coming back for more [degrees] and hopefully one more after that," he laughed. Another student, Jas Gill says he is a first-year physiotherapy student and comes from an engineering background in mechanics, with generations of his family studying with the same university. "I'm changing my career to the medical field now and I've been in Orange for the last two years," Mr Gill said. "The only reason I choose [CSU] is because all of my family is here - my sister's a Charles Sturt student, my uncle's a Charles Sturt student ... I'm very excited and I love to be here now." With the orientation festivities also targeting cohort bonding, the O Week crew had big plans following the lunch break on Wednesday. "It's like The Amazing Race - so, they'll get a clue at each station and then they'll have to deduce that clue to to find a business, go to that business and then do a challenge it and get points," O Week coordinator, Hayden Leopold said. "Everyone's teams are mixed with different students and we're doing Drag Queen Bingo tonight at the Carriers Arms as well, so, there's some really good things happening for people to meet each other." With Ms Clements also encouraging the students to "feel free to do a little bit of partying as well", O Week seemed to stack up, so far checking the boxes well for 2022. Students are set to officially commence their courses from next week, with the roll-out of session one starting on Monday, February 28.

