When the Western Rams women open their 2022 campaign on Sunday, it will be littered with fresh faces. Five players - Jess Pearson, Hannah Carroll, Bec Prestwidge, Hayley Andrews and Amy Ryan - will make their debut against Monaro in the NSW Country Championships, but there will also be some more experienced heads in amongst them. Jacky Lyden will line up in the second row, with friend and halfback Rebecca Ford making her much-awaited comeback. "I had a bit over a year off because I had my son, so I'm pretty excited for him to come and watch me and cheer me on from the side-line," Ford said. "I've always wanted to be a good role model for my kids when I had them, so this is a good opportunity to do that." The Viper was content to work her way back, confident that her time with the Rams would come. So when coach Andrew Pull asked her to join the initial squad, she just wanted to go out there and train her hardest. "I wanted to see if I could work my way into a squad and I was lucky enough to work my way into number seven and I'm going to give my all on the weekend," she added. Lyden has been a staple of the Rams side for several years now and hinted this season could be her last run with the rep team. "I feel as though it's so great that the fresh blood is coming through and hoping that if I do decide to hang my boots up that there's an opportunity for the girls to grab this jersey," she said. "This jersey is only borrowed, you leave it for the next one who's ready to take it on. I want to make sure that I not only prove something to myself, but prove something to the girls coming through." Lyden has high expectations of herself and her teammates and believes the inclusion of Ford back into the mix will help the side thrive. "The connection we have, just knowing how she plays and what she wants is great for myself and the team," Lyden said of Ford. "She gives us the opportunity to play what we see in front of us. "If you have each other's backs then the game will just flow. Pully has always said that the expectations are high when it comes to representing Rams and our region, so you've got to give it your best shot. He expects from me to be hungry for the ball, run hard and tackle hard so the young ones can look up to us." With four of the five debutants aged just 19, Pull was excited by what's to come. "Players that age bring unbridled enthusiasm to our sessions and overall squad," he said. "19-year-olds don't get pressured in big games, they have no fear of the result, they just love playing and they just play footy. That's what we want, be positive, use our skills and play the game." Not only are Ford and Lyden Vipers teammates, they are also both PDHPE teachers at Orange High School. Ford believed it was important to have a connection both on and off the field. "We talk about our game plan and travel over to training in Wellington together," she said of Lyden. "You always play that little bit harder when you're playing with girls you know. We're just good mates and I wouldn't want anyone else by my side other than Jacky. I'm so ready for the weekend." Both junior and senior Rams games will take place at Parkes' Jock Colley Field on February 27. Under 16s play at 10am, under 18s at 11.20am, open men's at 1pm and open women's at 2.40pm The full women's side is: Molly Hoswell (Woodbridge WRL), Jess Pearson (Vipers WRL), Harriet Messner (Castlereagh Cougars), Tori Canham (Castlereagh Cougars), Demi Chapman (Panorama Platypi), Alicia Earsman (Woodbridge WRL), Rebecca Ford (Vipers WRL), Hannah Carroll (Castlereagh Cougars), Kiara Sullivan (Vipers WRL), Channy Burgess (Castlereagh Cougars), Jacky Lyden (Vipers WRL), Zarlia Griffiths (Panorama Platypi), Hayley Andrews (Castlereagh Cougars), Amy Ryan (Castlereagh Cougars), Emily Caton (Goannas WRL), Rebecca Prestwidge (Vipers WRL) and Shae Annis Brown (Woodbridge WRL).

