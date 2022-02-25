sport, local-sport,

With 14 wickets at an average of just under 11, you wouldn't believe that Aijdan Mannering hadn't played cricket for nearly a decade before this season. Now to top off what has been a fantastic return, the tall Centrals fast bowler is set to make his first grade debut against CYMS on Saturday, February 26. "(First grade captain) Ed Dodds sent me a message and asked if I wanted to play and I said I'd give it a crack, it's just cricket isn't it," Mannering said. "A little nervous so a few stomach butterflies, but it's also exciting. It was definitely a bit of a surprise. Bowling in seconds has been good, but I think I'm up for it." The day will also double as the Steph Sandford Memorial Ladies Day, which will see the red and blacks take on the green and golds in first, second and third grade, all at Jack Brabham Park. "I think it will be fantastic having everyone around," Mannering added. "They're all a great bunch of fellas, so as a team and as a club they're pretty supportive. I think being here with all the other grades for the charity day will be a fun atmosphere." Entry for the charity day will be $20, $10 entry with bottomless wine glass for the ladies and $5 entry for kids with a BBQ and drinks covered by entry fee. Proceedings go to brain cancer research. First and third grade starts at 1pm, with seconds beginning at 12.30pm. Other Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket matches taking place this weekend are: Cavaliers v Rugby Union at Wade Park, ORC v Orange City at Morse Park 1, Bathurst City v Centennials Bulls at George Park 1 and City Colts v St pat's Old Boys at Loco Oval.

