sport, local-sport,

PANORAMA Platypi opens remain unbeaten through two rounds of the Western Women's Rugby League competition after holding off Woodbridge Cup 20-16 at Jack Arrow Oval. Platypi carried a 14-4 advantage into half-time and had to hold off a much improved visiting side in the second half but some excellent defensive stops ensured the Panorama squad would maintain their perfect record through two rounds. Panorama five-eighth Claudia McLaren bagged a brace in the win, scoring two quick tries in the second quarter during the Platypi's strongest period of play. Platypi coach Kev Grimshaw said it was at times a messy contest from both teams but his side's effort off the ball went a long way towards victory. "That was their first hit out so they're going to improve from that, while that was our second one. We turned over the ball a lot and during the first part of the second half we didn't have the ball for eight minutes," he said. "We were just tackling, tackling and tackling. We had the opportunity to run the ball but were dropping it on first and second tackles. That's what happens when you play a good side, they always stay in the game. "Their second half defence against us was really good. We got them a couple of times in that first half. We were offering a little bit still during that second half but we were tired from all the defence that we had to do. "A lot of credit goes to our front rowers [Molly Kennedy and Marita Shoulders]. One played the full game and the other for 50 minutes." Signs were positive early on in the match for the Platypi when Zarlia Griffiths scored under the posts inside the first two minutes. However, several errors from the Panorama squad let Woodbridge back into the game and Katie Baker was able to score towards the end of the first quarter when she chased down a kick to the right corner. The Platypi saw off an early Woodbridge challenge close to their try line in the second quarter and then dominant the last 10 minutes, with McLaren scoring twice in the space of three minutes with a pair of strong runs down the left wing. The third quarter was a scoreless affair but Woodbridge had several sets of six inside the Panorama 20m, although thanks to strong Platypi goal line defence they were unable to find a breakthrough. Woodbridge got back within four points early in the fourth quarter thanks to an Emma Bayley try. Platypi were able to bring the ball back up the field, and after repeat sets close to the try line the wall of Woodbridge defence finally broke when Brooke Alexander picked a gap close to the line to make it 20-10. The visitors did find a consolation through Alicia Earsman with 80 seconds to go but there wasn't enough time for another kick-off. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/1939ad49-f7fc-4402-ab3d-c0cd055ca7b6.jpg/r1958_262_4791_1863_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg