It's hard to believe, but Bianca Fuller's extraordinary Country Swimming Championships could have been even better. The Kinross student took home three gold medals, two silvers and two bronzes to be crowned the Female Swimmer of the Meet. All of this was despite the fact she didn't even get the chance to medal in some of her favourite events. "I was a bit shocked at first," she said of winning the major award. "I didn't expect to win it but it was pretty exciting and the team was really supportive. "I've been working towards the individual medley events and breaststroke but unfortunately the meet got cut a little bit short because there was a contamination in the pool so I didn't get to race a couple of my main events. "I was a bit disappointed about missing a couple of the main events but we have state opens coming up and I'm hoping to go well in those events then." Having recently moved to Kinross, she praised her team and how they have welcomed her. "It's a really good team environment with a lot of supportive swimmers," she added. She'll be competing in six events at the NSW opens titles and has hopes to make either an A or B final throughout the competition. Other Kinross students who did well at the meet were Charlotte Williams and Tom Pell who each picked up a bronze, while former student Ollie McLaughlin took home a gold.

