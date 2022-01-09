news, local-news,

A Mitsubishi Triton was added to Orange's growing list of cars deliberately destroyed by fire when it was set alight by vandals on Saturday. Firefighters were called to Perry Oval by police in the early hours of Saturday morning to extinguish the ute, which was well alight when they arrived. Firies used foam and water to extinguish the blaze, which destroyed the vehicle. The Triton was the latest victim after three cars were set alight on January 4 in Orange. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/9db3091e-8022-4817-b850-e5cbf00237a7.jpg/r4_0_1197_674_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg