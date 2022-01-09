Mitsubishi ute set on fire in Orange on Saturday morning
A Mitsubishi Triton was added to Orange's growing list of cars deliberately destroyed by fire when it was set alight by vandals on Saturday.
Firefighters were called to Perry Oval by police in the early hours of Saturday morning to extinguish the ute, which was well alight when they arrived.
Firies used foam and water to extinguish the blaze, which destroyed the vehicle.
The Triton was the latest victim after three cars were set alight on January 4 in Orange.
