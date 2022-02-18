news, local-news,

A SENIOR correctional officer from East Orange, who pleaded guilty to a string of sex offences against colleagues at Bathurst prison, has been sentenced to two years imprisonment, to be served as an intensive correction order within the community. Glenn Anthony Ash, 51, appeared before magistrate Kevin Hockey on Tuesday, with the court hearing disturbing details of his behaviour which included masturbating in front of a female colleague and forcing her to touch his erect penis. A number of the victims were in the gallery, clearly distressed as the offences were reviewed as part of the sentencing process. At one stage police had to hand a box of tissues to the women, some of whom cried as the details of his behaviour were read out. DPP solicitor Lisa Stueckradt made written submissions to the court, outlining how the offences took place inside the Bathurst jail over a 10-year period. She said Ash, who had no prior criminal history, had formed a pattern of sexual behaviour towards female employees at Bathurst Correctional Centre when they were alone with the offender. Among the allegations to which Ash pleaded guilty to were pulling his pants from his groin and asking the victim to "touch it", asking her if he could "look at her breasts" and rubbing complainants' backs and necks despite being told to stop. The most serious of the conduct included Ash masturbating behind one complainant's office door to the point of ejaculation, then grabbing her hand and placing it on his penis. He also placed one victim's hand on his crotch while he had an erection, and asked another complainant to "rearrange him" while unzipping his pants, placing his erect penis into her back then grabbing her shirt. Ms Stueckradt said it was the Crown's submission that full-time custody was an appropriate sentence with the need for specific and general deterrence "looming large". She also noted the events occurred in the workplace where there was a position of trust exercised by the offender; he was a senior correctional officer, and as such in senior rank and longer serving officer then a number of the victims. In making his submissions, Ash's solicitor, Stephen Russell said he wanted to make it clear his client's behaviour was "abhorrent". Mr Russell submitted any sentence could be served by way of an intensive corrections order, saying his client was otherwise a person of good character. He said the conduct was an aberration, to which Mr Hockey said "it took place over 10 years". Mr Russell then told the court "it didn't take place outside the workplace" adding "I'm not trying to justify it" but it was "somewhat of an aberration". He said Ash had since lost his career, a significant factor when considering the penalty, as a 51-year-old, working in corrections was all he had ever done. Mr Russell also spoke of the stress his client was under at work saying he was part of a team that came in to sort out all sorts of problems and issues within the jail. He also called on the court to implement "individual justice" adding an intensive corrections order should not be seen as a "slap on the wrist". In sentencing Mr Hockey noted the offences occurred in the jail where he was an on-duty senior correctional officer, against six separate victims. He said the conduct was clearly a significant breach of trust in his role as a corrective services officer. He said the offences were opportunistic and ranging in seriousness, the most concerning of the charges involving Ash following a victim into an empty room, and masturbating in front of her. He noted the accused's plea of guilt at the first opportunity, which entitled him to 25 per cent discount on sentence, and his clear criminal history. Mr Hockey restated the seriousness of the conduct saying "the behaviour of the accused was disgusting, abhorrent and well below the standards accepted by a person in the community, let alone a senior correctional officer". For the three common assault matters, Ash was convicted and placed on a 12-month community corrections order. The remainder of the offences, which included carry out a sexual act with another person without consent and sexually touch another person without consent were dealt with by way of an aggregate sentence of a two-year ICO to commence on February 15, 2022, and 200 hours of community service.

