A man who crashed into the side of a house during a police pursuit in Orange on Sunday was sentenced to full-time jail in Orange Local Court on Tuesday. Darcy Gant, 27, of Cassey Crescent, had a suspended driver's licence and was on conditional bail with a curfew between 8pm and 8am when he led police in a pursuit after 2am on Sunday. According to police, Gant was driving a black Holden Commodore sedan south on Leeds Parade behind a silver Ford Falcon about 2.08am. Both cars were speeding so the police conducted a u-turn to stop them but both cars had made considerable distance and turned off onto a side street. Police caught up and saw Gant turn the headlights of his car on and off several times and the vehicles turned onto Spring Street. The silver car stopped on the front yard of a Spring Street house and Gant stopped his vehicle on the road. Police turned on their lights to speak with them but as soon as the red and blue lights came on Gant accelerated harshly east on Spring Street. A pursuit started and police estimated Gant's speed not to exceed 80km/h. However, he lost control while rounding a sweeping bend near the intersection with Amaroo Crescent. He mounted the gutter and narrowly missed hitting a verandah before crashing into the front corner of a house. The car sustained significant front-end damage and the airbags were deployed. Gant fled and jumped a fence leading to a vacant block and was arrested nearby. He had a mild asthma attack as a result of the run and had a small cut on his knee but was otherwise uninjured. He was taken by Ambulance to Orange Hospital and was discharged at 1.30pm that day and returned to police custody. Gant's provisional driver's licence was suspended due to demerit points and the car's registration expired three days earlier. Magistrate Brian van Zuylen sentenced him to 13 months of jail including a seven-month non-parole period for the police pursuit involving reckless driving. Gant could be eligible for parole on September 12, 2022, and his driver's licence was disqualified for three years. Mr van Zuylen also sentenced Gant to one-month in jail for driving with a suspended driver's licence and disqualified his driver's licence for 12 months. He convicted Gant without further penalty for driving an unregistered car.

