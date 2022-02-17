news, local-news,

A man has been convicted in Orange Local Court after head-butting a hotel security guard in the chest and punching another, spitting on him and pulling down the guard's mask. Shaemus Garratley, 18, of Clark Road, Noraville, on the Central Coast, was not present in court but indicated he would plead guilty to two common assault charges on the guards and remaining in a licensed premises after being excluded. According to police, Garratley was at the Hotel Orange about 10.20pm on November 20, but was asked to leave after he began to act aggressively towards other patrons. When told to leave he then became aggressive towards the security staff. He swore at them and assaulted them before they restrained him and waved down nearby police to arrest him. Magistrate David Day fined Garratley $1320. The penalty included $550 for each assault and $220 for refusing the leave the hotel. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/d7ccf221-c59e-463a-a7cc-e7ec9b2d8fd8.jpg/r0_95_2272_1379_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg