THE driver of a car from which a baby fell, as it was going around a Russell Street roundabout, has been issued with a traffic infringement notice by police. Last Wednesday, police and paramedics launched an enormous emergency response after receiving numerous 000 calls that a child, in a car seat had fallen from a moving vehicle. A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said on Wednesday they responded with four ambulance road crews to reports "a child seat had flown out of a car at the roundabout." Inspector David Abercrombie said at the time the child was in a car being driven by a 32-year-old female driver. "She was making a right-hand turn from Bentinck Street into Russell Street and as she negotiated the roundabout the rear left door on the car has opened and the baby capsule, containing a two-year-old child, in the back seat has fallen from the car onto the roadway." On Monday, Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell said following police enquiries the driver of the car was issued with an infringement notice for drive with a passenger six months or older but less than four years not restrained as prescribed. The ticket carries a $352 fine. Chief Inspector Cogdell reminded everyone of the need to be properly restrained and utilise seatbelts and child restraints correctly. "When seatbelts or any other type of restrain are not used in the proper manner it can result in an injury or serious injury. "On this occasion the child was thankfully okay and suffered only minor injuries." At the time the child was transported to Orange Base Hospital by road ambulance with an abrasion to the forehead.

