news, local-news,

A victim of the recent spate of car thefts in Orange has warned it's only a matter of time before someone is killed by a reckless driver. The Orange resident, who did not wish to be named for fear of retribution, had a ute stolen from her property earlier this month. It was found on its roof the next morning, so mangled and badly burnt it was almost unrecognisable. "They crashed it on a corner and it's such a bad crash that you would think that somebody's ended up in hospital," she said. "It's a V6 and they go really fast - and they've wiped out all the signs going up to the corner. "They were doing better than 120 or 130 (km per hour) to get that effect - where it left the road and where it ended up." She says the reckless driving of those stealing cars is going to lead to disaster. "They'll kill somebody for sure. "In that crash, to make that vehicle look like that, they had to be going very fast." "Now, is it going to be someone like my husband, who's pulling out of a driveway at 4 o'clock in the morning - going to a job site early - who gets cleaned up by them? They just drive so recklessly." The car thefts and fires are happening all too frequently, she said. A friend who lives near Kinross Forest, which has a reputation as a dumping ground for burnt out cars, told her she hears it every other night. "She says you hear the roar of the car driving super fast. And then you wait and 20 minutes later you'll hear this big explosion when they've set it on fire." "They go screaming out there in a stolen vehicle, go into the forest and burn them." She said she'd like to see more security cameras installed in key locations across the city, including the entrance to the forest. "If there were cameras everywhere it'd have to steady them up." "They could be clearly and positively identified. "These kids are running amok because nobody seems to be stopping them as far as making it harder for them." She said car thieves were becoming increasingly brazen. "Back in October I woke up one night to a hell of a ruckus with my dogs. I looked down the driveway and there was a fellow pushing my husband's work ute out the driveway." "I yelled out 'leave that alone', and much to my surprise he did." Not everyone has been as lucky, however, with a friend of the family threatened with violence after catching thieves in the act she said. Police have recently made four arrests in relation to the break and enters and car thefts and have called a community meeting in Glenroi on February 22. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/4a8ce4f6-2fa0-485c-889c-6c644f59534c.jpg/r0_169_1280_892_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg