news, local-news,

Women considering a career in trades are being encouraged to sign up for a new free program being delivered by the Orange Women's Shed. The Shed has received a $28,000 NSW Department of Education grant to run a Connecting Women With Trades program in the first six months of this year. The program will include accredited training with TAFE NSW, non-accredited training in the form of hands-on workshops at the Women's Shed and career information sessions. Participants will complete a free short course, Introduction to Carpentry and Building with TAFE NSW, and have the opportunity to participate in three separate workshops with female tradies working in the industry - a builder, a carpenter and a tiler. There will also be workshops and tutorials on how to build a resume and apply for jobs. Orange Women's Shed president Michelle Einsaar says they are looking for participants over the age of 15 who aren't at school and are looking to learn new skills, as well as women wanting to try a different trade or change careers. Judging from recent experiences, Ms Einsaar is expecting high demand for the course. "Central Tablelands Landcare recently advertised a women's only welding workshop course on a Saturday and by the Tuesday the places were all filled," she said, while a women's-only handyperson course run by the Women's Shed last year in conjunction with TAFE, which taught skills such as how to use a jig-saw, drop-saw and drill, filled within hours. For details on the new trades program contact orangewsinc@gmail.com Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/bed0d91d-5b9a-44e6-9a16-4f25d6128028.JPG/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg