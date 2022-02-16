news, local-news,

FIRST-term councillor Tammy Greenhalgh will take over from Mayor Jason Hamling as the head of Orange City Council's Sport and Recreation policy committee. Cr Greenhalgh was one of four new councillors who took on policy committee chairs at Tuesday's council meeting, with Cr Jack Evans to chair Infrastructure, Cr Mel McDonell to chair Services and Cr David Mallard taking on Environmental Sustainability. Planning and Development will again be chaired by Cr Jeff Whitton, Employment and Economic Development remained in the hands of Cr Tony Mileto and Cr Kevin Duffy will again chair Finance. Cr Greenhalgh, who campaigned on a sporting platform on Cr Hamling's ticket during the Local Government Election, said she was excited to be involved with the Sport and Recreation Policy Committee, which will oversee one of Orange's blue-ribbon projects, the $25 million sporting stadium project. "I'm really excited about it," Cr Greenhalgh said, adding she was looking forward to connecting with other sporting groups in Orange, after being heavily involved in junior league as secretary of Bloomfield Juniors and being a junior delegate with Orange City Cricket Club. "To be part of such a big development, it is an honour. We've got a lot of work on our hands but it's getting there." There had been some discussion prior to Tuesday's council meeting on reducing the number of policy committees to bring them in line with the four directorships at OCC. Cr Mileto, Cr Hamling and Cr Greenhalgh spoke on maintaining the status quo of seven. "Having previously chaired the Economic development committee, I found that at times, there wasn't enough time to finish an agenda," Cr Mileto said. "As it was clearly pointed out by Cr Whitton, we're there to represent the community and if we're going to change the structure of those committees, perhaps the community should have some sort of a say in that before we make that decision." Councillors also elected representatives to the various community committees, along with delegates to regional and state panels. Cr Frances Kinghorne did ask if council had the capacity to streamline the number of committees in the future, which CEO David Waddell said was a possibility. The next council meeting will be moved to Thursday, March 3 to enabled a number of councillors to attend the Local Government Conference.

