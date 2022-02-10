news, local-news, Powering Communities Program, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Recreation Grounds

RUNNING costs at Spring Hill Recreation Ground will be significantly reduced following solar panel installation on the roof of its amenities block. "The rec ground is quickly becoming an A-grade camping ground, and it's fantastic that more and more sporting organisations are looking to hire the site," Member for Calare, Andrew Gee said. Courtesy of a $6000 federal government grant, the Powering Communities Program helps community groups - like the Spring Hill Activities Group - with some extra cash to tackle energy usage woes, which reduces global emissions in turn. With the site previously relying on income from tennis court hire to keep the grounds' lights on, Mr Gee says the group's cash will no longer end up in "energy providers pockets", where they'll now be able to invest money back into the site. "Installing solar panels will keep running costs low, so the group can better focus on meeting the needs of their local community," he said. "The love the Spring Hill Activities Group has for their village is only surpassed by their commitment to make their corner of the Central West the best it can be." With panels and gear all supplied by Dynamic Solar, Zac Hansen Electrical's Zac Hansen - subcontractor for the site's solar installation - says villages like Spring Hill will reap the advantages of harnessing nature's energy. "Solar power absolutely benefits small towns and it's a fantastic thing when you see local council getting involved as well, because smaller communities can sometimes miss out," Mr Hansen said. "To subcontract with installations like these to improve those places, we're not only getting the work and our name out there, but we know it all goes back into that same community - so we're helping out people close by who really care about the towns they live in." Often one of the biggest overheads for not-for-profit organisations, the recent solar panel installation will promptly diminish the financial burden from the site's electricity charges. "The upgrade will immediately reduce running costs at the site, and drastically reduce energy bills well into the future," Mr Gee said. "The [Spring Hill Activities] group is full of heart and is determined to reinvigorate the village rec ground - steadily transforming the site into a top-class sporting and camping ground." The recent funding comes on top of a Building Better Regions grant of just over $100,000, including $10,000 from the same community program at the close of 2021. More information on the Powering Communities Program, head to business.gov.au or phone 13 28 46.

