An Orange councillor and mother is calling for improvements to the city's playgrounds and for an indoor play centre for families to enjoy in all seasons. Cr Melanie McDonell says there's a lack of shade at playgrounds across the city making them unusable on a sunny day and she also wants to see soft fall surfaces replace bark in parks such as the Adventure Playground. She said a lot of families live in the newer areas of Orange where there are no established trees so she wants to see shade sails be installed over the playground equipment. "In the height of summer you need shade," Cr McDonell said. Having footpaths installed in those area so children aren't walking or riding on the road is also an important issue for her. Cr McDonell said a lot of mums in particular have expressed a need for an all-ages, all-weather indoor playground with a cafe space that could be rented out to subsidies the cost to make it more accessible to families on low incomes. She described Pee Wees, which closed in 2019 after eight years, as amazing but now wants something bigger, and definitely indoors due to the Orange winters. "I've been surprised that there hasn't been something that's opened up, I really feel that there's a market," she said. Cr McDonell said the playgrounds at the Ophir Hotel and the Robin Hood Hotel were good but the city needs something bigger where toddlers, younger children and older children can play separately but without being too far away. It is an issue she's experienced with her six-year-old son Riley, who she said is sometimes apprehensive about using the equipment at the Adventure Playground when older children and teenagers are treating it like the set of Ninja Warrior. "The Adventure Playground is quite good for Orange but it's quite old now and a lot of it is needing a lot of [repairs]," Cr McDonell said. The bark at the Adventure Playground was also an issue as it sometimes smells and makes children dirty so Cr McDonell suggested installing a modern soft fall surface. "The other type of place I'd really like would be a splash park," she said. "I think it would be separate to the pool." She said there is technology where splash parks can reuse water and run off a button or tap so the water is not constantly running when not in use and if built that park would also need to have shade over it.

