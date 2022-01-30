news, local-news,

NEVER call me an independent. That was the mantra of long-serving Orange councillor and dyed-in-the-wool Labor Party member Glenn Taylor, who lost his battle with cancer on Saturday, aged 60. First elected in 1995, Glenn Taylor spent almost 27 years as an Orange city councillor before choosing not to stand for re-election in early November last year to concentrate on his health. In that time Cr Taylor served as deputy mayor seven times under four mayors, most recently Reg Kidd and previously John Davis, who Mr Taylor described as a "visionary". He was deputy mayor in his last term on council. Tim Sullivan and John Davis were the others Raised in the family home on Kearney's Drive, Orange and educated at De La Salle Orange Mr Taylor said public service was the highlight of his life and he was proud of the achievements of the councils he served on, especially the last two terms. He also contested the seat of Orange three times in State elections from 1995 to 2003 and formed a strong relationship with former Labor Premier Bob Carr. A blue-ribbon National Party seat at the time, Orange remained with Russell Turner but many credit Mr Taylor's campaign with securing funding for the Northern Distributor and plans for the Orange's Forest Road hospital. "I stood three times and that's why I'd never try and kid the people of Orange that I was anything but a Labor man," Mr Taylor told ACM last November, referring to his decision to always put his politician affiliation on his Orange City Council nominations. Another hard-won victory for Mr Taylor was the eventual installation of a toilet block in Robertson Park. As a councillor Mr Taylor worked hard for the ratepayers telling ACM he had a strong social conscious instilled in him by his parents, Wally and particularly his mother Eileen. He was a man of simple tastes, drinking Tooheys New, and supporting South Sydney and Holden. Tributes were on Saturday flowing in for Mr Taylor, who described himself as a battler and was self employed. Fellow councillor and close friend said he had lost a great mate. "A lot of good things can be said about Glenn but we'd be here for weeks," Cr Whitton said. He is survived by daughters Caitlin and Annie, whom he described as the loves of his life. Funeral arrangements for Mr Taylor are yet to be announced.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/139796aa-5c3d-436c-b258-ed19460a5edc.JPG/r3_173_5566_3316_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg