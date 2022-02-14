news, local-news,

Book Orange has launched an improved online platform offering more than accommodation. Its newly designed website offers curated itineraries, experiences, guides, accommodation, and events to encourage visitors to explore the best of what Orange has on offer and to help keep the local economy strong by directing guests to local businesses. Book Orange is a direct and local accommodation booking platform featuring more than 100 professionally managed bed and breakfasts in the Orange region. All properties are professionally managed by Orange business BNB Made Easy. Book Orange also has a service desk during office hours for inquiries for people who need help to find the best bed and breakfast to suit a wedding, girl's getaway, golfing trip or a simple weekend exploring the region. The whole booking amount of properties booked through Book Orange also stays within the region and Australia. This is not the case in other major platforms and in 2020 more than $1.2 million was sent directly to the USA, away from the Orange community, from service fees. After working as a solicitor in Orange for the past three years, Blayney local Rebecca Scott has established a practice in her home town. "I've always wanted to open a practice here in Blayney and it's just the right time," she said. "We're seeing a lot of growth in Blayney at the moment and we're so central to everything it's just perfect. "I'm always going between the Bathurst and Orange courts and we still have Blayney court here every two months as well as Cowra, so Blayney is central to those." Ms Scott began her legal career as a secretary 15 years ago before progressing into conveyancing work and studying law as she did so. Ms Scott is working from home and doing conveyancing work remotely but plans to find some office space in Blayney. Manildra Group, has won the Coles Bakery, Deli and Seafood Supplier of the Year Award. Manildra Group won the award for its commitment and innovations to provide healthier bread lines to customers. The company operates the country's largest flour mill at Manildra and has reduced sodium by as much as 25 per cent of almost 40 Coles bread items. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

