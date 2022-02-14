news, local-news,

Orange scooped the pool at the 2021 Master Builders Association Western Regions Excellence in Building Awards on Friday, with local builders taking home four of the six major awards. Orange builders and tradies dominated across almost every category, including Contract Home, Exhibition/Project Home, Home Additions and Renovations and Kitchen and Bathroom Categories. Duncan Baird, of DB Building Pty Ltd, said he was "a bit shocked" to hear he'd won the major Residential Builder of the Year award. "There were so many big name builders (nominated) - I didn't think of myself as a big name," said the humble local builder. "I was honoured." DB Building, which specialises in heritage work and renovations, was presented with the coveted award after winning the Best Use of Timber category for the renovation of an early 1900s home on Burrendong Way, and the House Addition, Alteration and Renovations $200,000 - $300,000 category for a Clinton Street renovation. Company sub contractor Neil Miller picked up the major Subcontractor of the Year award. Mr Baird said the Sydney judges were pretty impressed with the workmanship generally across all Orange trades. "I ran into them on Friday night and they said when they walked into the places it was next level," he said. Orange painter Tahlia Williams, who runs the popular Instagram account Tahls the Painter, where she shares her passion for painting and provides inspiration for others looking to get into trades, won the 2021 Women in Building Award. "I'm so grateful for the recognition by the MBA," she said. "It means so much to me as I've worked so hard to put a lot of focus of the importance of getting women into trades and the recognition really makes me feel like it's been noticed." "I'm excited to plan and develop more with the MBA for women in coming into the trades." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/527549b8-351a-4c02-9348-f566c7873f5f.JPG/r0_144_1024_723_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg