A man in his 80s from Dunedoo has died as the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 across the Western NSW Local Health District declines. Representatives from the health district are offering their sincere condolences to the loved ones of the person with COVID-19 from the region whose death was reported in the 24-hours to 4pm on Tuesday. In the same time period, there were 12 people in hospital with COVID-19 across the district and of those people, there were two in ICU. There were also 172 positive PCR test results and 229 positive Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) results identified in WNSWLHD. Orange had the highest number of people who tested positive to the virus in the 24-hour reporting period with 88 positive results. There were also 12 positive test results in Caboone. In other areas of the health district, there were 65 positive results in Bathurst, eight in Blayney, one at Bogan, 11 at Bourke, nine at Brewarrina, four at Cobar, nine at Coonamble, four at Cowra, and 68 in Dubbo. Forbes also had 12 positive cases, Gilgandra had six, there were seven at in the Lachlan local government area and 26 for Mid-Western. Another seven cases were reported at Narromine, three at Oberon, 31 at Parkes, 11 at Walgett, 11 at Warren, seven in the Warrumbungle local govenment area and one at Weddin. However, according to the health district, there may be some cases where people have reported multiple positive RAT results and/or also had a positive PCR test during the same reporting period, resulting in duplicates. People can report their positive Rapid Antigen Tests via the Service NSW app or by calling 13 77 88. Residents are also reminded to get vaccinations and not to skip boosters. Children aged five to 11 are also eligible for vaccination. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

