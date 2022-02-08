news, local-news,

Investigators are appealing for public assistance after five people were involved in a number of robberies throughout the Western Region on Tuesday. About 3.50am on Tuesday, five unknown persons forced entry into a service station on Narromine Street, Trangie, stealing cash and cigarettes. Shortly after, police attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District were responding to the Trangie incident when they received reports that another service station at the intersection of Dandaloo Street and the Mitchell Highway, Narromine, was broken into, with a large number of cigarettes stolen. About 4.40am, police responded to calls that a business on Macquarie Street, Dubbo was also broken into with shoes and clothing stolen. Officers attached to Central West Police District were patrolling Orange where they attempted to stop a Mazda on the Northern Distributor Road, about 6am. After it failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated before it was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns. The Mazda was located about 6.20am well alight in Paul Park on Burrendong Way, Orange. It is believed the group drove a red Mazda allegedly stolen from an address in Orange earlier this morning. Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western have established crime scenes at all locations and commenced an investigation. They have now released a description of the group they believe can assist with inquiries. The first male is described as being of thin build wearing a black hoodie and trackpants, a baseball cap, red joggers and a mask. The second male is described as being of thin build wearing a black hoodie, trackpants and joggers. The third male is described as being of thin build wearing black hoodie, tracksuit pants and grey joggers. The fourth person, a female, is described as being of a large build wearing a black hoodie and grey trackpants. The fifth person, a female, is described as being of thin build, wearing a white and black hoodie with grey trackpants and black sandals. As inquiries continue, police are appealing for anyone with information, including dashcam or CCTV footage from the area, to contact local police.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/0fcf1b15-9f1f-424a-933b-323be71c04e9.jpg/r3_3_1198_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg