Hemp producer Janet Price of Toogong is one of seven women to receive an inaugural AgriFutures Rural Women's Acceleration Grant to help her further her business. With industrial hemp being a popular crop in the Northern Hemisphere, she believes it could be the crop of the future of Australian farmers with its carbon uptake and reduced water and chemical use. "I hope to encourage and demonstrate to local farmers the advantages of introducing hemp as a rotational crop, as well as attracting investors to work with farmers to value-add by establishing appropriate manufacturing facilities in their community," she said. The Rural Women's Acceleration Grant is a new AgriFutures Australia program that has been developed to foster growth and development in women involved in Australia's rural and emerging industries, businesses, and communities. AgriFutures Australia managing director John Harvey congratulated the recipients who will receive a $7000 bursary for professional development. "We are thrilled to be offering these seven rural women the leadership and development opportunities they need to make real and tangible impacts in their industries and communities," Mr Harvey said. "It will nurture the development of new and exciting ideas, and we encourage the successful applicants to apply for the AgriFutures Rural Women's Award in the future." The other recipients included: Fran McLaughlin of Narrandera, Samantha Sutherland of Mudgee, Fiona Taylor from Canberra, Julie Sosso from Cooloola Cove in Queensland, Patricia Eats of Gatton in Queensland, and Tegan Roberts of Bourke. Their pitches included vertical farming, wine storage vessels and an Australian vanilla industry, to property purchasing pathways, a social initiative in the livestock industry and an embryo transfer and genetic banking facility. All seven women will undertake a range of learning and development opportunities throughout 2022, equipping them with the skills and knowledge to advance their project from idea to launch. Applications for the 2023 AgriFutures Rural Women's Acceleration Grant will open in September 2022.

