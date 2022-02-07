news, local-news,

Nimrod's Cafe has increased in size after taking over an empty shop next door. Cafe owner Nimrod Nagy said the empty shop had previously been occupied by Canobolas Chocolate which left the space last year. He said his original cafe has been in its Lords Place location since 2014 and he jumped at the chance to increase the interior space. "I had a request from customers for quite some time saying I need more seating," Mr Nagy said. The cafe reopened last week and the additional interior and exterior seating has taken it from a 15 person cafe to being able to seat 44 people. The menu has also expanded to include tarts and frittata. There is a new face on the Real Estate scene in Orange. Lucas Ferrari grew up on a family farm in Trangie and underwent his secondary education in Orange, before moving to Newcastle where he has been living and breathing real estate for seven years. He is now helping people to buy and sell houses as a real estate agent at Professionals Real Estate in Orange. Mr Ferrari brings with him the perfect balance of experience and modesty to an already thriving Orange real estate market. Professionals Real Estate licensee and director Pat Cutcliffe said Mr Ferrari is renowned for his drive, determination, and incredible work ethic, with world class negotiation skills and unmatched market knowledge. Mr Ferrari has a knowledge that expands beyond the Orange fence posts. His contemporary sales approach has led him to becoming one of the highest performing real estate agents in Newcastle where he broke multiple suburb and street records. Mr Ferrari is eager to take the real estate market to the next level with the Professionals team in Orange and his enthusiasm is visible. An Orange cafe that has been on the market since late 2020 has finally sold. Bissy's Cafe, located at 88 Warrendine Street, opposite the skate park, had previously been passed in at auction before finally being sold recently. John Stevenson from Chris Gryllis Real Estate sold the 905 square metre former cafe and permaculture site on January 25. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

