An Orange teenager who went missing after jumping into a river at the weekend has been remembered as a passionate footy player who always had a smile on his face, and would do anything to help others. Caleb Hannus,18, got into trouble after jumping into the Belubula River at Junction Reefs on Sunday. There had been heavy rain in the area and police say the river was swollen at the time of the incident. Despite the efforts of two other teenagers, he went under and failed to resurface. As of Thursday, an ongoing search involving police and the SES had failed to find him. Caleb's AFL Club, the Orange Tigers, paid tribute to him this week, saying they'd "lost a young tiger". Club members got together to honour their mate this week, releasing black and orange balloons into the sky. Orange Tigers AFL Club secretary Kass Ings, who used to live across the road from Caleb's family, said AFL was a huge part of Caleb's life. "His dad is a mad Adelaide Crows supporter, so that was born and bred into him," Ms Ings said. "He'd always be walking down the street to my house with a football in his hand." She said Caleb idolised his older brothers Jake and Tyson, and would sit on the sidelines as a youngster to watch them, dressed in his Adelaide Crows gear. He started playing in Auskick with the Tigers in 2009, and made his way up through the club to the men's competition. In 2021, after watching his brothers from the sidelines for all those years, he finally got to play alongside them for the first time in a Tier 2 match. Ms Ings said Caleb would always be the first to arrive at training and the last to leave and was always happy to pitch in: "He was one of those kids who just loved his footy and would do anything to help out around the club. "He always had a smile on his face," she said. Caleb went to Orange High School and was about to start working for a plasterer, family friend Tyler Richardson said. "He was always so happy and trying to make everyone smile and laugh," Mr Richardson said. "He'd do anything for anyone. He'd give you the clothes off his back - that was just the type of person he was." Tyler's wife Taniesha has set up a Go Fund Me page to support the family, saying she hopes it will "remove a small amount of worry in his horrific, awful time". "If you knew Caleb, you would know he was full of life and love," she wrote. Tyson Hannus said Caleb was his "little brother and best friend all wrapped into one". "My life will never be the same now you're not in it, forever in my heart fly high beautiful angel." In a statement, Caleb's family said: "Caleb our beautiful boy. You are the youngest in our family but you were the glue that held us all together. "We just want you home. We need you found. We will forever have a hole in our hearts. "Love you forever. Dad, Mum, Jake, Lauren, Tyson and Kahlia. Forever 18."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/65b85cbd-6199-44fd-b6de-d60c2e15fcb3.jpg/r0_24_768_458_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg