BASED on the feedback so far, water security will be a hot topic when Orange City Council hosts two community forums on the future of housing in the city. The forums, which will be held on Wednesday and Thursday next week, follow on from Council's YourSay online survey, which has identified water security and affordable housing as the main issues residents see as key to Orange's growth towards 2060. Water security has long been a hot topic in Orange with the recent drought, during which residents were on the verge of level six restrictions, still a reference point for public backlash to the city's development. However, the draft housing strategy predicts Orange's water supply is secured for its population growth, which is expected be 58,080 people in 2060. Mayor Jason Hamling said Orange City Council has already invested more than $100 million in water infrastructure in the last 10 years, through projects which include the raising the Suma Park dam wall, the Macquarie River to Orange pipeline, storm water harvesting, the Orange to Blayney pipeline and the Spring Creek dam to Icely Road pipeline. "These sources got us through the last drought," Cr Hamling said. "That doesn't mean we won't have droughts or periods of water restriction but it does mean we have a water supply that we can survive the tough conditions that we will get." The population growth figure of 58,080 is based on a medium growth rate of 0.8 per cent, which would demand 7524 megalitres of a water a year. According the DLHS this will be met by existing infrastructure and the proposed Blackman's Swamp Creek storm water harvesting. "We will continue to make the system more robust and that includes more storm water harvesting and connections to other sources." A high growth rate of 1.3 per cent, or 2060 population of 67,719 people, would increase demand to 8790 megalitres which would place stress on available water. But Cr Hamling said council would continue working on strategies to keep up. Orange City Council will host the Future of Housing forums at the Civic theatre next week. The first will be on Wednesday from 6pm while the second will be on Thursday from 1pm. During the one hour sessions council staff will provide an overview of the draft Local Housing Strategy. They will also give information on sites identified for Orange's housing growth. The deadline for submissions on the draft Local Housing Strategy is Monday, February 21 at 5pm.

